My late friend Alan Watkins, who died four years ago after writing a political column for fifty years, was a Welshman and also wrote learnedly on rugby. In 1996 he was discussing Tony Blair, then the Labour leader of the opposition, a year before he became prime minister. Every rugby fan knows the words of Carwyn James, the great Welsh coach who led the British Lions to a unique victory over New Zealand in 1971. Ahead of what was expected to be an unusually violent series, James told his players to “get your retaliation in first.”

All previous Labour leaders had disillusioned their more ardent supporters once they were prime minister by moving rightward, but Blair was unique, Watkins said. Well before reaching Downing Street he had already taken an intransigent position on the right, and by so doing he had got his disillusionment in first.

And this is the World Cup when England got their disillusionment in first. Never since 1966, the one and only time when we won the World Cup, and then with a good deal of luck, have expectations for an England team been so low, apart, of course, from 1974, 1978, and 1994, when we didn’t even qualify. A Private Eye cover caught the mood with a photograph of the England team disembarking from their plane which had just landed in Brazil, and a bubble from the pilot’s cockpit saying, “Shall I keep the engines running?”

It has been very notable how little enthusiasm there has been in England this June, with far fewer red and white crosses of St. George flying atop cars and cabs than four or eight years ago. On what must be an impressionistic view, I would say that this World Cup has aroused much less public excitement than there was two years ago during the London Olympics or, just before that, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, which really was a great happy national party.