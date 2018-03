The Brazil 2014 World Cup is the first one fully captured, consumed, and communicated through Twitter, just as the Sochi Games earlier this year were the first Twitter Olympics. While the social media tool was around for the tournament’s previous South Africa iteration, it was not as widely used as it is today. The power of Twitter is considerable and it provides unparalleled access to people, known and unknown, and beyond (see the many Twitter accounts of Ben Kerry: @DogDiplomat and @DiploMutt).

I’m following the Twitter accounts of this summer’s Les Bleus, players tasked with the Herculean effort of restoring the image (and pride) of the nation through success in Brazil. And it is fascinating material.

Of the 23-man roster, 16 have officially verified accounts and for quality control purposes, these are the Twitter feeds I observe. A few players have active accounts that claim to be official and seem authentic, but do not have the little blue emblem of verification. (An aside to Mathieu Valbuena: if @MV8Officiel really is your account, please have it verified so the football scholars of the world can consult it for their viewing pleasure.)

A few players were early Tweeters. In January 2011, Bacary Sagna was the first one on this summer’s team to join. The majority of the squad, however, joined in several clusters: just prior to the Euro 2012, during Les Bleus’ World Cup qualifying campaign, and in the weeks before heading to Brazil.