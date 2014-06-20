Players strongly identify with the #EDF (équipe nationale de France) and reinforce pride in representing and playing for France in their posts. Such Tweets were common surrounding Les Bleus’ World Cup qualifying games in 2013, the pre-Brazil tune-up matches this spring, and, of course, during the tournament itself. This is an important consideration, given the accusations hurled at Les Bleus’ players following the team’s meltdown in South Africa.

Players' recent Tweets also heavily emphasize team camaraderie. Many players posted team photographs from the plane en route to Brazil, depicting everyone together in a team huddle facing the camera. Several have posted snapshots from training sessions, posing with one or more teammates, while others include “downtime” images, such as eating together. This sense of camaraderie is also intriguing, as it emphasizes an “everyone together” quality that seemed to be non-existent to many observers in 2010.

And then there are the many “thumbs up” and “V for Victory” poses of Karim Benzema.

It is, of course, difficult to properly assess how players portray themselves and their sentiments by relying solely upon Twitter feeds for there are several unknown variables. For example, we do not know who actually runs these accounts. Many players (and I suspect, most) may actually post directly, but some feeds may be maintained by a publicist, agent, or a PR guru provided by their professional club. Some may followed the example of Pogba, who in May surrendered his account to his family to maintain for the duration of the tournament, allowing him to focus on football.

Another unknown factor is whether the French Football Federation provides approved World Cup-relevant material directly to players for their accounts (or whoever posts for them). This possibility makes it difficult to assess whether players’ Tweets are genuinely organic endeavors or canned responses designed to overturn the massive public image problem team members encountered four years ago.

With these caveats in mind, it appears to the outside world that Les Bleus are enjoying themselves and have put the past behind them. The images and comments convey a sense of optimism, and it will be interesting to follow these gentlemen as they continue their path through Brazil.

