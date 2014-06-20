It’s hard to avoid health fads. It took Google just ten minutes since I read this study in Cancer Research Prevention to begin bombarding me with ads. "7 lbs in 7 days Juice Diets‎" and "Coreflush colon cleanses" are just some of the regimes proclaiming salvation from ill health, but nothing gets pushed as much as the detox. According to the internet, the detox diet might as well have descended from Heaven as it's so effective at solving everything from bad breath to erectile dysfunction.

This latest obsession with internal body cleansing has flourished over the last couple of decades. The diet industry, of which detox plays an important role, is rapidly expanding. It’s already worth tens of billions of dollars, despite coming under severe criticism from leading scientists. Author and blogger Dr. Ben Goldacre—famous for calling out examples of "bad science"—once described detox as “meaningless, symbolic, gimmicky short-lived health gestures with a built-in expiry date.” Yet this doesn’t stop the media touting every new superfood or miracle-diet as a panacea for all our ills. News outlets pounce at the first sign of a study purporting to have identified a medical breakthrough, often misrepresenting the author’s original findings in order to grab flashy headlines. (Take a quick look at the A-Z of things the Daily Mail thinks will cause and cure cancer—broccoli has 14 entries).

The trick is not to get carried away by the hype. Look at this latest study. Researchers in the US and China have found broccoli-sprout juice appears to "remove" airborne pollutants from the body, but this isn't a "detox." Unlike the fleeting "cleanse-your-body-in-5 days" type programs (which unsurprisingly peak after the Christmas holidays), this research looked at the effects of longer-term consumption of broccoli-sprout juice on removing three specific carcinogens.

In the randomized-study of 291 participants from a highly polluted township in rural China, the team analyzed daily urine samples from two groups: The first group was given a daily drink of broccoli-sprout juice, but the others were given a placebo beverage. The multi-institutional collaboration included researchers from the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Qidong Liver Cancer Institute. The team were looking at how the levels of three carcinogens—benzene, acrolein, and crotonaldehyde—changed in participants’ urine over the three-month period.