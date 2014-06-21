Any other day of the year, you might head to the Alte Foersterel stadium in Berlin to see a second division soccer club, 1. FC Union Berlin, play a competitive match. This summer, however, the 94 year-old stadium has been put to a different use: the club has opened its doors to the general public for the World Cup, hosting open-air screenings on the grass. Union Berlin has also decided to make the experience a little more comfortable for its viewers than most large-scale public screenings. Attendees are not only encouraged to bring themselves, but their own couches in an effort to mimic the luxury of home.

Yes, really: You can bring your couch.

And what happens when it rains? They’ve got you covered—well, at least the couches.