You know that scene in Fight Club, when Edward Norton messes up the unfairly handsome Jared Leto, and tells Brad Pitt, “I felt like destroying something beautiful”? Well, if the USMNT want to beat Portugal on Sunday, it’s going to have to do the tactical version of that to an equally handsome Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates.

Across soccer-pundit-land, there is no consensus on how to approach the Portugal game, but it will surprise no one that every strategy revolves around dealing with Ronaldo. Some are advocating the “best defense is a good offense” strategy: keep the midfield diamond, and use the wingbacks to keep Portugal’s fullbacks on the defensive. The thinking being that those backs usually deliver balls to Ronaldo, and without an injured Fabio Coentrao, Portugal won’t have the skill in place at that position to get away with getting too far forward.

That would be a horrible mistake. Ronaldo lives for the counter-attack. His power source is the avoidance of any sort of defensive responsibility–staying up as far as he can on the field, waiting for opposing teams to push their players up on offensive runs, make an error, and give up possession. When that happens, one of his teammates can quickly slot the ball to him as he slides into open space, then join the rest of the stadium in watching in awe as he uses his superhuman speed to run at the defense in the open field, do at least 60 step-overs, bury a shot in the back of the net, and then casually take off his shirt.

The better strategy for the US in this game is decidedly unsexy. With Jozy Altidore nursing his strained hamstring, and neither Aron Johannsson or Chris Wondolowski the same type of strong target player, Jurgen Klinsmann should opt for the 4-2-3-1, with Clint Dempsey as the lone striker, a combination of Michael Bradley, Alejandro Bedoya, Graham Zusi, or Brad Davis as the middies, plus Kyle Beckerman and Jermaine Jones, and the starting D, which hopefully includes a healthy Matt Besler. In that formation, there are six people sitting back and annoying Ronaldo, who will constantly be marked by either Beckerman or Jones, plus a fullback. Deprived of the counter-attack, Portugal would be forced to try and beat the US with balls played in from the wings—and here’s where they really will feel Coentrao’s absence. Plus, Ronaldo and co. just hate it when teams playing defense minded, pragmatic, soccer against them. It’s almost an affront to the honor that should be playing Portugal. “Come out and attack us like men,” you can imagine them shouting, as the Americans park the bus in front of Ronaldo’s Ferrari.