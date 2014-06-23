Forget the bluster from fossil fuel groups and coal state representatives. And don’t pay so much attention to the administration’s bragging. The Environmental Protection Agency’s new rule about carbon pollution from power plants isn’t that stringent. That’s why major environmental groups, though pleased to see the new rule, are quietly pushing the Administration to make it even stronger before it becomes final. The planet, they say, can’t wait for progress.

Michael Grunwald wrote about this in Time Magazine last week. Grunwald, who has written extensively on environmental issues over the years, described himself as “underwhelmed” once he got a close look at the new regulations. The administration, he says, used some “bad arithmetic” and misjudged “the current pace of decarbonization in electricity.” Translation: Utilities are already well on their way to meeting those goals. For instance, the rule calls for a 30 percent reduction in carbon emissions from existing power plants. But the basis for that reduction is the levels in 2005, when emissions were much higher. Utilities are already halfway to their goal.

Of course, the rule doesn’t actually call for uniform reductions across the country. It sets different standards for each state. But a close look at those state numbers shows just easy it will be for some states to meet the proposed EPA targets.

There are four states that are already generating more renewable energy as part of their portfolio than what the EPA predicts: