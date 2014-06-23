After supporting the Orange Revolution in 2004, Kernes switched sides to organize the victorious mayoral campaign of his friend Mikhail Dobkin, then a rising figure in the local Party of Regions. When Dobkin became regional governor in 2010, Kernes beat his political nemesis, Arsen Avakov (currently interim Interior Minister in the Kyiv government), in a race for the newly vacated position. Within a year or two, Kernes had strengthened his grip on local power—partly by changing the city constitution, partly by force of personality, and partly by winning over locals with a micro-managed building program.

The exact sequence of events that led to Kernes’ transformation into a Ukrainian patriot is murky. According to Yuri Sapronov, former vice-governor of Kharkiv region, Kernes is “a chess player” who needed time to “gauge strength of feeling in the city.” Speaking over coffee at his golf club on the edge of the city, Sapronov said that within “a week or two” of Yanukovych leaving the country, Kernes had come to the conclusion that there was little appetite to go the way of Donetsk and Luhansk. “He understood there were at most 4,000 committed pro-Russian activists, and their behavior was becoming increasingly incompatible with the moderate, cautious, intelligent ways of Kharkiv."

Sapronov is right that the people of Kharkiv strongly resisted the separatist scenario. Demonstrations for Ukraine were consistently well-attended, despite the obvious threat of violence. A university city, the fragmented nature of Kharkiv is quite distinct from the unitary, proletarian nature of rebel-held Donbass.

But for Kernes it would seem that there was more at play than an extended chess game. There was certainly an attempt to force his hand from Kiev, as his house arrest demonstrates.

A meeting with Pavel K., an officer serving within the Ukrainian Security Services who asked that his full name was not published, offered other insights. We met in that most cliched of places—a bench in the city’s central park. Pavel sat nervously, his eyes dancing as they scanned the surroundings for hostile behaviour. He began by expressing confidence that the situation had been brought under control. The unreliable Kharkiv police force had been disarmed, he said; even those officers with special permission to keep weapons at home had had them taken away. Each Kharkiv district now had a self-defense brigade, largely made up from retired officers, new battalions had been created, and reinforcements had been brought in from neighboring regions. “Their role is not to repel Russian tanks, which would be difficult, but to provide a line of defence against ‘friends’ arriving from Donbass,” Pavel said.

When I asked him about Kernes’s wavering positions, Pavel smiled awkwardly. “Kernes is the dominating public figure in the city," he whispered. “But you need to understand there is a legal system in criminality that is even higher than him." There had been a “conversation” with “authorities” from the Kharkiv underworld," Pavel explained. “This set things out in simple terms: Kharkiv would be Ukrainian."

Soon after that decision was made, money flows from Russia into Kharkiv’s separatist organizations began to dry up, he said. The money had been coming from “Russian and Ukrainian politicians” — in Moscow, Belgorod and Rostov in the main—“sometimes 10 million roubles ($290,000), sometimes 5 million, sometimes 2 million." The sudden evaporation of cash undermined the pro-Russian movement. It was already chaotically split: apart from the “sportsmen” provided by the likes of Oplot, there was the now-illegal “Russian bloc”, the Communist-leaning Borotba ("struggle"), Communists themselves, and other groups formed around the personalities of Sergei Yudayev, Anton Gurianov, and Sergei Agakov, a man fond of boasting about his participation in the “Ukraine’s got talent” TV show. Each group had its own plan, and there was little to no collaborative thinking.

Now forced underground, separatist forces in Kharkiv are trying to co-ordinate their actions better, and a new umbrella organization has been formed. The “Committee for Popular Accord” is organized with cell-type structure; only the leaders of sub-groups ever speak to one another. The central figure in the Committee is a former landscape architect who styles himself “Horus”. Flanked by two tough-looking individuals in sportswear, “Horus” told me the group was now concentrating on agitating for the cause. “Horus” was convinced the best months lay ahead for the movement. An army of sorts was being formed, he said—“surely, just not as fast as we had hoped."

A few miles away in Kharkiv’s drab suburbs, at a location they urged me not to disclose, another group was also busy persuading me of their battle readiness. These were representatives of Kharkiv’s “ultras” — a nationalist, far right, slightly racist grouping of Metallist Kharkiv football fans. Like their pro-Russian rivals, the ultras were keeping a low profile in the city. Their reason to be worried were revenge attacks following their role in the tragic Odessa fire on May 2. After databases revealing passenger details from trains between Kharkiv and Odessa were leaked on Russian social media, presumably by the Kharkiv police, many of them received death threats.

The ultras came to play a crucial role in the Kharkiv stand-off, getting involved after riot police shielded pro-Russian fighters as they threw bricks on February 25. While never more than a small percentage of the pro-Ukrainian movement, the ultras became its visible frontline by virtue of their street-fighting skills. Valentin, a short-fused man in his late twenties, is leader of a “firm” of thirty ultras. He explained to me that “fighting police and gangsters” was nothing new for them. “We were born in the street, and our opponents are beginning to better understand it,” he said. The ultras were prepared for any eventuality, he added, including getting hold of guns should the situation demand it.

Valentin was, however, pleased to have found an unlikely ally in Kernes. “If Gepa is for Ukraine, if he saves us from Russia, then we are all for Gepa," he said.

Kharkiv seems to have come to the consensus that the city’s newfound stability is all thanks to Kernes. But people have two very different explanations as to why: Half say it’s because Kernes survived the shooting, and the other half say it’s because he spent seven weeks far away, somewhere where he couldn’t muck things up.

Interesting times lie ahead.