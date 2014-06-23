"[T]hey don't see me as part of the problem," she said, "because we pay ordinary income tax, unlike a lot of people who are truly well off, not to name names; and we've done it through dint of hard work."

Count me among the many who think she could learn a thing or two from the current president, who is also a rich person, about how to publicly grapple with the apparent—though not genuine—contradiction between being wealthy and speaking to the concerns of the poor and middle class. It is possible to make a politically resonant case for noblesse oblige, and I assume she'll eventually figure that out. Count me also among the many who believe that Bill Clinton's substantive record on this score is pretty mixed.

But if Republicans really think Hillary Clinton's current tone deafness is going to make her the Mitt Romney of 2016, then they both fundamentally misunderstand Romney's actual liabilities as a candidate, and will likely remain ill prepared for the welcome awaiting the party's policy agenda, which remains fundamentally plutocratic. In fact, they appear to have completely glossed over the big tell embedded in Clinton's comments.

Obviously, it remains inadvisable for politicians to be simultaneously rich and out of touch. Still not exactly two great tastes that taste great together. I imagine that's the warning Elizabeth Warren intended to convey in her brutal but subtle response to Ruth Marcus' question about Clinton characterizing her family's former debts as tantamount to being "dead broke."

But Romney's weaknesses ran much deeper than tone-deaf asides about close friendships with NASCAR team owners, or a car elevator. His unfamiliarity with material deprivation was badly compounded by his devotion to an agenda (and a moral belief system) that would have people like him contributing less to the general welfare, and everyone else contributing more. That mapped neatly on to a basically correct, broader perception that the wealthy and powerful use their considerable influence above all else to help each other. Being a tribune for that class was Romney's real liability—not the magnitude of his wealth, or his inability to discuss personal financial matters with humility.