Those words, that popular U.S. Men’s National Team chant, were never more true than 94 minutes into this game, when all of America seemed to collectively let down our guard and start uncorking the mental champagne to celebrate an all-but-guaranteed trip into the Round of 16. I was as guilty as anyone, cheerfully speculating that we could play Algeria, and starting a Tweet reveling in the victory. And then Bradley was stripped of the ball at midfield. It was played forward to Ronaldo along the right flank, who measured up a perfect cross to Silvestre Varela, who headed home an equalizer in the last play of the match. And just like that, everyone in this Group of Death is still, somehow, alive.

What are they trying to do to us? This World Cup has been an emotional roller coaster that should come with a height limit, and warnings for people with heart trouble. This was almost the exact opposite of the Ghana contest. Save two mental lapses, one at the very beginning, and one at the end, the U.S. was clearly the better side in the Amazonian steam room of Manaus.

The first error in the seventh minute felt like an inexplicable gut punch. Geoff Cameron—in a move seen frequently in public school soccer matches—hit a foul pop-up clearance back over his head right to the feet of Nani, who calmly waited until Tim Howard sat on the ground, before rifling the ball into the upper corner of the net. It was a horrible mistake for Cameron, who’d performed admirably in the Ghana match. It appeared to shake him up, and Cameron never regained his confidence for the rest of the game.

To their credit, the U.S. didn’t freak out or fall apart. They actually started pulling things together, thanks to Besler’s masterful organization and tackling in defense, and incredibly productive runs down the flank by Fabian Johnson, who is quickly turning into our Jason Bourne, a deadly weapon with a somewhat hazy German backstory. In the 54th minute, one of his runs nearly produced a goal when he touched the ball in for Michael Bradley with a nearly open net in front of him, but Ricardo Costa rudely cleared the ball off the line.