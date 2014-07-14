My junior year at Brown, I was so unhappy that I dropped out. The place had begun to strike me as too narrowly focused on career and a dreary brand of meritocratic accomplishment. I wanted to try a different kind of life. I moved to Arizona and worked as a waitress at a sports bar. I’d never been to Arizona before, but I thought it would be beautiful and unlike the East Coast. (It is both.)

I craved insight into how to live, how to be happy, how to make sense of other people. I’d always turned to novels for answers, although not generally to the kinds of novels assigned in English class. Until I went to Arizona, I’d tended to assume that novels about women who lived before the 1960s and the sexual revolution could have no relevance for a modern young woman like me. The way we live now just seemed too fundamentally changed for fiction from earlier eras to resonate meaningfully, to be interesting on more than an academic level. I found books not by consulting course syllabi (I wasn’t even an English major) but by wandering through bookstores, picking up contemporary novels with appealing covers and quotes from The New York Times.

And yet, by the time I was 19 or 20, I found I was often unsatisfied. I read books that were smart and funny and inventive about modern politics and pop-culture, but I found fewer books that resonated with me on the personal level. Many were nicely written, but I often suspected that the author didn’t know much more than I did about life, about psychology, about the things I really cared about. In too many books, it was obvious what the characters should do, who was good or bad and in what degrees; such books engendered in the reader a sort of puffed-up sense of his or her own superior smarts. But…my life was a mess. If personal life were as simple as it was in the books I read, I wouldn’t be as confused as I was.

In Arizona, I made a close friend whose highbrow reading habits impressed me. He wasn’t reading for class—he wasn’t even in school—and he wasn’t stiff and pretentious, qualities I blithely associated with people who read Penguin Classic type novels “for fun.” He was lively and funny and very insightful about people—and he gave me some of the toughest and most useful advice I’d ever gotten about my romantic life. It was through his influence that I came, at 21, to read Middlemarch.