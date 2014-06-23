Watching Portugal scrape an ill-deserved draw against the United States last night, I was surprised to find myself thinking about Patrick Ewing. Specifically I recalled the ingenious theory popularised by Bill Simmons in the early days of this century that the story of Patrick Ewing's career demonstrated that you could sometimes—or so it seemed—make a team better by removing its greatest player.

Obviously this is head-frying, counter-intuitive stuff. But the Ewing Theory is not as daft as it might initially seem. As Simmons explained, it only requires two elements: first, a single player must receive enormous dollops of attention and hype "and yet his teams never win anything substantial with him" and, second, "that same athlete leaves his team (either by injury, trade, graduation, free agency or retirement—and both the media and fans immediately write off the team for the following season." When these elements collide, Simmons wrote, "you have the Ewing Theory". A theory tested, and proven in some people's view, by the fact that the Knicks made the 1999 NBA finals with Ewing rupturing an achilles tendon during the Eastern conference finals.

There are other examples. Peyton Manning leaves the Tennessee Volunteers and they win a national title the very next season. The San Francisco Giants never win the World Series with Barry Bonds. Three years after he retires in disgrace, the Giants become World Champions.

Cemeteries are stuffed with the graves of irreplaceable men, of course. It turns out they are fewer in number than we generally think. Holland make the World Cup final with Johann Cruyff in 1974 and they do the exact same thing four years later without a man owning a plausible claim to being the greatest European footballer of all time.