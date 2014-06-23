No one needs to be reminded of racism in soccer, the xenophobia, the nativism, and yes, nationalism. What surprised me is that the French still have so many issues with their team. This is the team that triumphed over the fascist Le Pen in 1998, the Black, Blanc, Beur champion of 1998, the multicultural team led by the exquisite Marseille-born Zinedine Zidane. He was so good, fans baptized him Zizou, an utterly French nickname (Abou el-Zouz would be the Arabic one!) All for one and one for all, Viera, Henry, Desailly, Thuram, Lizarazu, Pires, and Blanc.

Oh, well.

Now, there has been a lot of talk in this tournament about immigrants and where they’re playing. France leads the way in the number of French-born who play for other countries, twenty-six, fifteen of whom play for Algeria. The feeling among many in the FFF is that too many players who can claim dual nationalities go on to play for other nations (hint: Algeria). One wonders where the French team would be without Pogba (Guinea), Sakho (Senegal), Matuidi (Angola/Congo), and Benzema. Do they have the right culture, the right history?

This isn’t the place for a discussion about the consequences of colonialism, immigration policies, or what makes a player a national of a country. What I am interested in is Blanc as a coach. If you play for him at PSG, say Matuidi, how do you feel about having a coach who believed you’re not up to par "culturally?" PSG wants Pogba, but can Pogba play for him?

How is that man still coaching?