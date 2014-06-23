Despite today’s loss to the Dutch, there's good reason to believe that Chile’s love affair with its 2014 squad will continue. Chile rarely captures the global spotlight. When it does, it's usually due to a grave event. In the years since the 2010 World Cup, Chile made news for mining accidents, earthquakes, and fires. Political news outlets picked up stories related to its powerful student movement, which refused to allow deeper cuts to education and growth of for-profit educational ventures proposed by the conservative government of Sebastián Piñera. The dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet still casts a long shadow over Chile’s relationship to the world.

This is a long way of saying that it is very important for Chileans to make headlines for football. Among the founders of the South American Confederation, Chile has been outdone by neighboring Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. In 1962, as hosts of the World Cup, the national team won third place. Still, it was the Brazilian squad that walked away with the trophy. Analyst after analyst, in response to these defeats, has asked, What is wrong with us?

In recent years, football fans have seen reason for hope. Not just a single star, but a cohort of Chilean players, have enjoyed success abroad. Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sánchez, who play for Juventus and Barcelona respectively, are probably the most famous examples of Chileans excelling with European clubs. In 2012 Eduardo Vargas of Napoli became the first Chilean to score a hat trick in a European Continental tournament. Many players of the national team have played with one another since Chile’s 2007 third place finish in the U-20 World Cup.

The broader social significance of Chile's run in this World Cup remains to be seen. However, certain characteristics have endeared this year's players to the Chilean public. Firstly, Chilean sportswriters often criticize their country's footballers as “psychologically weak” and indecisive. The current squad, for whatever faults it may have, cannot be described as hesitant. Indeed, these players seem a good match for trainer Jorge Sampaoli’s frenetic game plan. Defender Gary Medel’s nickname is “Pitbull.” Arturo Vidal is known at Juventus as the “Warrior.” Chile’s small average stature, indeed making the squad the shortest of all in the tournament, has been a subject of pessimistic speculation. However, it has only served to endear them to their native fan base (and broadened it to those attracted to underdogs). The athleticism required to enact Sampaoli’s attacking style is a great source of pride. The absence of a global superstar, like Messi or Ronaldo, also plays into this sense of Chileans as essentially unified and homogenous. This rhetoric has been important since their defeats in the South American Cup of 1916. Win or lose, there’s a sense this is a collective effort.