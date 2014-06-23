Mexico's success at this World Cup has come with an added perk. Their manager, Miguel Herrea, just happens to be the most likable personality of whole tournament.

In 2013, Herrera took the helm of a Mexico side rattled by controversy and successive administrative firings, and, elevated to an international stage, established himself as a cult hero with his passionate sideline celebrations. Of course, that's not to take away from his pedigree—Herrera has played for and managed a handful of sides, recently leading Mexico's Club America to its 11th Liga MX championship—but his theatrics warm the heart of every soccer fan.

A few of Herrera's choice celebrations (the mullet is the price of admission):

The Young mulletted Miguel Herrera >> pic.twitter.com/YOIe0JnoNr — Football's a Country (@FutbolsaCountry) June 23, 2014