Ah! The sound of disappointment, the smell of the patriotic adrenaline dropping!

I watched the Croatia-Mexico game in Split, Croatia. A large screen was erected on the west end of the harbor for thousands of fans to get together and drink beer, wearing checkered Croatian shirts, silly hats, flags, and the usual adornments of committed fandom. There was excitement and expectation, and the usual fan-rock songs with patriotic bent, some of them (sung by a singer named after a rifle) bent so much as to be reaching the twinkly toes of the dumbest fascism. A group of hardcore fans, all very young and fully clad in national colors, stood near me. They sang along with the song blasting from the sound system, occasionally chanting the war cry (Za dom spremni!) of Ustase, Croatian World War II fascists.

No one joined them, but there were no objections either—fascist chants are within the realm of shared excitement, as they're common among Croatian football supporters. In fact, the national team player Joe Simunic was suspended for a ten games for engaging with the fans in chanting the same fascist cry after eliminating Iceland to qualify for the World Cup.

I realized, being in the middle of all that excitement, that I usually watch and experience soccer games as I do books—I tend to do it alone, I try to understand how the game works, I imagine what choices I would make in the situations the players on the pitch face. I read the game and the emotional impact is delayed and indistinguishable from the thinking about it.