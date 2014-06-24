Algeria’s 4-2 victory over South Korea on Sunday was a historic one. The scoreline marked the most goals scored by the side—and by any African nation—in a World Cup match. Algeria looked convincing, playing a fast, attacking, and physical game. The product was exciting and high-scoring.

The win triggered massive celebrations in Algiers and throughout Algeria, as well as other parts of North Africa and the Middle East. But there was also plenty of celebrating streets of France, notably in Paris where Algerian fans celebrated in several neighborhoods and crowded the Champs Elysées. This was in many ways a local, perhaps even a national, victory in France. Two-thirds of players on Algeria’s squad were born and raised in France, and trained in its excellent state-supported footballing academies.

Yacine Brahimi, the attacking midfielder who played a critical role throughout the game and scored the last goal, was born in Paris to Algerian parents, and trained at the French national footballing academy in Clairefontaine. He was a star of France’s youth teams from 2006 to 2012, scoring 11 goals in 2008-2009. Though he was approached by the Algerian squad several years ago, before the 2010 World Cup, he long hesitated. But in 2013, Brahimi announced he would play for his parent’s home country. Raïs M’Bohli, Algeria’s goalie, was also born in Paris, to a Congolese father and Algerian mother. He was also called up for the French international youth squad on a few occasions, but made his decision to play for Algeria clear from an early age. M’Bohli traveled to the 2010 World Cup as a substitute goalkeeper, but ended up playing for much of the tournament. Such players, alongside a number of others born and raised in Algeria, compose a powerful collective now on the brink of making even more history. Their country has never made it out of the group stages of the World Cup, but if they defeat Russia on Thursday they will.

The players carry with them the history and expectations born of two earlier great generations of Algerian players. The first of these were those who, in the midst of the Algerian War of Independence against France, created a national team to represent the Front de Libération Nationale (FLN). These were players who were born in Algeria, but went on to play professional football in France. Two among them, Rachid Mekloufi and Mustapha Zitouni, received a call to play on the French World Cup squad of 1958. Instead, they give up their chance to appear on the global stage—leaving behind another player from North Africa, Just Fontaine, who was part of the French settler community in Morocco—to represent an insurgent nation seeking recognition on the international stage. The Algerian Revolution understood what many political leaders and movements have: A winning football team is one of the best representatives for any country.