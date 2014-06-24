Saint Benzema. Benzema the Savior. Star, Benzema. Reading the U.S. press, one would think that Les Bleus was composed of Karim Benzema and a bunch of supporting guys running around the field. The man long prophesied by some to be the next to fill the shoes of legendary Zinedine Zidane, who was not called up for the national team during the last World Cup as he was not playing up to snuff, is finally in a groove—and having a phenomenal tournament.

Benzema has had several clutch plays. He scored twice in both of France’s group-stage games, albeit against Switzerland his second effort was not counted as it swept into the net just as the referee’s whistle ended the game. After both games, Benzema was named man of the match for his efforts. Importantly, he’s not just scoring goals but also delivering on-field opportunities for others. Following the game the Real Madrid man downplayed his star turn when he told France 24, “I profit also from the work of my teammates. It is not only me, it is everyone.”

This was not the first time this tournament that Benzema has touted the team first and his playing prowess as a product of this teamwork. Following France’s first game against Honduras, Benzema responded to a question from French sports daily L’Équipe about whether he’s the star of the team, saying instead that, “No, the star, that’s the team. You can do nothing without your teammates. We work together.”

So then why does the U.S. media put Benzema on a pedestal, to portray him as the star of the French team, when in fact Les Bleus have a deep roster of talent as several Europe-based journalists remind us? In last Friday’s 5-2 battle against Switzerland, Benzema scored once; the other four goals came from four different teammates. It was a group effort. I’m certainly not disputing that Benzema is a superb player—he is, and then some. He’s having a suburb year, as Christopher Clarey pointed out last week in the New York Times.