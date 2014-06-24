All that matters is whether the information Reinschmiedt unearthed, and Goodman wrote up, is accurate. So far, no one is disputing it. Brock, who was a rabid Hillary critic before he became a rabid Hillary defender, equates the Free Beacon’s reports to The American Spectator’s infamous “Arkansas Project,” on which he cut his journalistic teeth back in the 1990s when he was a right-wing hit man. “The American Spectator magazine contracted with Republican investigators to supply the organization with negative information on the Clintons which was then packaged as the magazine’s own investigative reportage,” he writes. “In the current arrangement between The Washington Free Beacon and M Street Insight [Reinschmidt’s firm], I fear we are seeing this disgraceful history on the right repeating itself.” But the “Republican investigators” on whom Brock and the Spectator relied for the Arkansas Project were feeding them a steady stream of bullshit—from crazy tales of Clinton-sanctioned drug smuggling to allegations of murder, all based on hearsay from and interviews with kooks. In the Free Beacon’s case, Reinschmidt has produced the goods on Hillary in the form of documents and audio tapes. If he’d given the fruits of his research labor to the New York Times (or The New Republic), no one would object.

Well, the University of Arkansas Library might object. Last week, the university suspended the Free Beacon’s library privileges on the grounds that it had published the audio tapes of Clinton early '80s interview without receiving permission from the library—something that Reinschmidt, according to Business Insider, had promised he would do as a condition of being granted access to the archives. I can see the university’s—and Clinton partisans’—point on this one, and the Free Beacon did hand them the slimmest reed on which they can legitimately hang their denial of access. Still, journalists should be appalled by it. I can’t imagine many journalists going to the barricades to get the Free Beacon’s library privileges restored, but I do hope that none of us would be so silly as to castigate the publication for breaking those rules in order to reveal accurate, interesting information. It’s a good bet that there will be plenty of ridiculous stories published about Hillary—in the Free Beacon and other outlets, partisan and nonpartisan—in the coming months and years. Here’s an instance in which the information is actually truthful. The only shame I can see in this whole situation is that Shawn Reinschmidt didn’t get the proper credit for it, though the hefty check he likely received for his services should surely salve the wound.

This article has been updated. I originally wrote that a Democratic oppo researcher "gave" Mother Jones the 47 percent tape. As David Corn's story about how he got the tape makes clear, it's more accurate to say the researcher "tipped off" Mother Jones to the existence of the tape. So I changed the wording accordingly.

What's more, I’ve heard from several people familiar with the Free Beacon’s editorial processes who contend that my characterization of Alana Goodman’s work was unfair. According to these people, Goodman did a substantial amount of reporting for both "The Hillary Papers" and "The Hillary Tapes"—working with Reinschmiedt to go through the 100 boxes of Blair documents during a trip to Arkansas the pair took in January; and, during that same trip, finding the tapes that, in March, Reinschmiedt returned to Arkansas to obtain from the library. I think the involvement of Reinschmiedt—an opposition researcher on the Free Beacon’s payroll whose involvement in the stories was concealed by the Free Beacon until Business Insider revealed it—makes the question of who deserves credit for those stories inherently (and unnecessarily) murky. And the point of my piece was that, the involvement of Reinschmiedt aside, the stories should be judged—and judged favorably—on their own merits. But it also looks like I may have been too stinting in the credit I gave Goodman.