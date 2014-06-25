Beyond intent, the Syrian jihadist groups seem to have a capacity to launch transnational operations. Some 7,000-plus foreigners—including a few thousand Europeans and dozens of Americans—have poured into Syria to fight, mostly to fight with al Qaeda-linked groups. The Kurdish intelligence chief recently warned that some of the 450 or so British nationals fighting for ISIS will return to the UK for terror operations. And the EU’s counterterrorism coordinator, Gilles de Kerchove, said it was “very likely” that ISIS “is preparing, training, directing some of the foreign fighters to mount attacks in Europe, or outside Europe.”

Foreign fighters who journeyed to Iraq during the U.S. occupation had one-way tickets there—because whether they realized it or not when they first left home, most would die in a suicide bombing or another similarly sticky end. And from a completely self-centered American or European perspective, a suicide attacker in Mosul was better than one in Madrid or Milwaukee.

Certainly there are many suicide bombings in Syria— for instance in 2012-2013, JN carried out some 77 suicide attacks, mostly by Saudi nationals. Recently, an American citizen carried out a suicide strike as well.

It’s still too early to tell, but it seems some percentage of foreigners in Syria are there to wage war—like those in Afghanistan—and then probably return home. Whether they come home and go back to their regular lives or come back looking to spill blood is keeping counterterrorism and homeland security across the globe up at night. European security officials are taking this threat especially seriously, since it’s relatively easy to travel from the battlefield of Syria to one of Europe's capitals.

There are troubling signs that bleedout from the Syria conflict might already be occurring. Just this year, an attack on a Jewish center in Brussels that left four people dead was reportedly the handiwork of a Syrian returnee. In Kosovo last November, local authorities arrested several individuals, including two Syria vets, who were plotting an unspecified terrorist attack. More ominously, French authorities busted another Syrian returnee in Cannes for building a one-kilogram bomb filled with the high explosive TATP—right out of the al Qaeda playbook.

Multiple investigations remain ongoing to determine whether Syrian extremist groups specifically greenlighted any of these operations. But for a jihadist organization to spare 100 or 200 foreign fighters to return to their home countries to carry out operations, however, doesn’t require a stretch of the imagination.

Let’s be ready for this possibility.

What North American, European, and Middle Eastern governments need to take is a comprehensive approach to this problem.

First, the authorities must try to stop people from going to Syria to fight the jihad at all—admittedly very difficult, since it’s not a crime to travel to that country. Hunting down Syrian jihadist recruiters and rooting out their networks in Europe, though, is a good initial step.

Allied governments then need to invest more resources in identifying the foreigners fighting in Syria, then coordinate that intelligence with each other. (Anecdotally, counterterrorism coordination across Europe over a decade after 9/11 remains insufficient.) This effort must include Turkey, as most jihadist-wannabes travel through that nation on the way to the Syrian battlefield. One of the ways to accomplish this is to build a database in Europe that tracks these Syrian militants, as this information-sharing capability across the EU does not yet exist.

If and when these fighters return home, more resources must be put toward monitoring and tracking their whereabouts. National-level authorities need to push relevant intelligence to both the local levels and to international partners. Obviously there are civil liberties challenges in putting this plan into action, but if this is such a critical threat to the peace and safety of the West, governments will find a creative solution to this problem.

Finally, crafting an effective “counternarrative” is key. What motivates many folks to leave their families and homes to fight in a distant land is oftentimes the sense they are part of a larger cause to right historic wrongs. But what if, instead of fighting Assad’s forces and aiding a beleaguered Sunni community, it became the dominant narrative that most ISIS fighters just end up slaughtering other Sunni rebels? Or that only naïfs and suckers go to fight in Syria? Or that if you had a change of heart on the battlefield, your ISIS commander would then execute you? Governments are not always the best messengers in appealing to disaffected folks, but the jihadists are dominating the strategic messaging war so far. The good guys need to get in the game.

Managing the new Syrian conflict will be a challenge for years to come. The threat of hardened veterans bringing the jihad and their combat skills to the global battlefield is now more likely than has been in the past. Sadly, it seems “bleedout” is back.