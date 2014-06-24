Jane Smiley's new novel, Some Luck (out in October), is the clearest distillation of the trend: cornfield, broad blue sky, barn.

Another cornfield, another clear-blue sky: Flight 232 (out in July).

More fields—not corn this time: The Road Back to Sweetgrass (September).

A more crowded cover, Keeping the Bees (paperback issued this past May), keeps the green-field-blue-sky combo. 

And here's the parenting book version: Freeing Your Child From Anxiety (reissued in July).

Nora Roberts' The Fall of Shane Mackade (July), swaps the early-morning filter for a dusty dusk.

Wildflowers instead of cornstalks on Marilynne Robinson's Lila (October).

A little perspective: Jo-Ann Mapson's Solomon's Oak (reissued in paperback this year) has the field in the distance.

