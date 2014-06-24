3. Rush Limbaugh made a related point in his riff about the piece last week, and one I’ve heard in various forms from other critics of the article: Walker has twice won elections in a purple state, so doesn’t that prove his appeal with swing voters? “He only got elected and survived two recalls in the blue state of Wisconsin,” Limbaugh said (he slightly misspoke: Walker got elected and survived one recall.) But this overlooks the piece’s central premise: that Walker has won election in a purple, or even blue-leaning, state not by winning over swing voters but by getting extraordinarily high turnout from his base in a midterm and special election when turnout from the other side’s base was far lower than it is in presidential year elections. Walker himself has admitted that when it comes to winning votes in Wisconsin, it’s not about persuading voters in the middle but about driving out his base: “It was always a divided state but it used to be (that) you’d explain it as ‘40/40/20,’ and 20 percent was the persuadable middle,” he told the Journal Sentinel. “That percent has shrunk now to 5, 6 percent maybe ... or five or six people.” Yes, there are corners of the state that are less starkly divided between two unpersuadable camps than is metro Milwaukee, and yes, there are some voters who cast ballots both for Walker and Obama in 2012. One can always find exceptions to the trend. But the trend in Wisconsin is clear—a state that is purple not because it has lots of swing voters but because it has two hyper-charged bases that win or lose depending on whether they turnout at higher rates than the other guys.

4. In his second piece for his Web site, Right Wisconsin, Charlie Sykes attacked what he claimed were two major factual flaws in the piece, which he and Mark Belling, the other local conservative radio talk-show host featured in the article, have also discussed on the air. One concerns this line in the piece: “Sykes is credited with, among other accomplishments, having blocked public funding for needle-exchange programs and having helped drive into bankruptcy an urban mall after harping on security issues there.” Sykes disputes the second part of this sentence, a reference to the closure of Northridge Mall in 2003. But he was credited for contributing to the mall’s woes, by a former Milwaukee County supervisor, Democrat Jim McGuigan, who wrote in a 2006 blog post that “for me and many of my neighbors the reason for Northridge malls demise has a great deal to do with talk radio show host Charlie Sykes personal harangues against security at the mall and implications that black kids at the mall were creating an unsafe environment.” In his rebuttal, Sykes notes that McGuigan was among those implicated in the 2002 Milwaukee County pension scandal. This is true. But the fact remains that McGuigan, as a longtime Milwaukee resident, saw Sykes’s on-air rhetoric about the mall over the years as playing a role in its failure. I reached McGuigan late last week and asked him whether he stood by that assessment and he said he did. “Charlie was one of the big people who were railing on Northridge Mall. I’m sorry if they don’t want to take credit for damage they did—too bad, too sad,” he said. “We don’t have a mall there because they were screaming about [security].” No, there is no way of confirming the extent of Sykes’ rhetoric about the mall without traveling back in time to listen to hundreds of hours’ worth of shows on WTMJ. But the piece’s reference to his being “credited” for the mall’s demise was by its very nature an assertion of a subjective judgment.

5. Sykes also points to Belling’s denial of a detail in my piece attributed to Christopher Terry, a lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee who used to work under Belling at WISN. Terry told me that Walker had such regular and easy access to the studio at WISN that he would dial in to a special emergency-only phone line to get on the air or share his thoughts with Belling. Disputing this, Belling said on air last week that he had no recollection of Christopher Terry working for him, and that the phone line that Walker used to call in to the studio was not as exclusive as Terry made it sound. All that can be said on this point is that Christopher Terry did indeed work at WISN, and that I pressed him on the phone-line detail in two interviews, and that he was adamant about the line's exclusivity. I would have been glad to add Belling’s version had he been willing to speak with me, but he was not, even when I came to the WISN studio in person. More broadly, there is simply no question about Scott Walker’s ready access to Sykes and Belling: as Sykes himself told me, he is in such frequent e-mail and texting contact with Walker that he was surprised that more emails had not surfaced between the two of them as part of the investigation by state prosecutors into Walker’s Milwaukee County administration. “He keeps in very close touch with us,” Sykes said. “I don’t make any secret we’re close to Scott. ... People say, ‘Oh my God, he communicates with talk radio.’ Well, anyone who knows Scott Walker knows he does that all the time.”

The debate provoked by the article will not be fading anytime soon, nor should it, given the depth and import of the polarization and segregation it describes in the environment that produced one of the Republican Party’s top stars. But hopefully my response on these few points adds some clarity to the discussion.