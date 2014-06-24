Hamas’s Gulf Finance Network

Hamas has long maintained financial support networks in the Gulf, including a Hamas finance committee based in Saudi Arabia. In 2001, Israeli authorities arrested Hamas operative Osama Zohadi Hamed Karika who was on his way to Saudi Arabia with documents detailing the development of Hamas’s Qassam rockets. Karika was aiming to brief financial supporters and secure continued funding for the development of the rockets. In 2005, Israeli authorities arrested an Israeli-Arab Hamas activist who played central militant, political, and financing roles for the group in coordination with what Israeli authorities described as a "Hamas command in Saudi Arabia." In 2011, the Israel Security Agency reported that Hamas leadership abroad remains actively engaged in Hamas military planning and activities, especially those based in Syria (prior to Hamas’s break with the Syrian regime in late 2011), Saudi Arabia, and Turkey—where Hamas leaders provide the group funding, guidance, and training.

Such activities apparently continue, as evidenced by the arrest last month of Mahmoud Toameh, a top-ranking oversees operative of Hamas. Toameh was a member of Hamas’s Shura Council, its highest decision-making body, operating out of Saudi Arabia. Under questioning, Toameh—who also sat on Hamas’s economic council—explained that Iran used to provide Hamas the majority of its funding, but that ended last year when Hamas and Iran had a falling-out over Hamas’s refusal to support the Assad regime in Syria. That led to a financial crisis, which Hamas responded to by stepping up its own fundraising, not only through traditional charitable organizations but also new businesses ventures. Gulf-based charities continue to finance Hamas, Toameh reported, but Hamas also generates funds through real estate corporations based in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, and through an investment forum established by Hamas to funnel money into the group’s organizations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. To move money, Hamas increasingly relies on trade-based money-laundering schemes, often involving real estate deals. In one case, some $200,000 was funneled to Hamas operatives mixed in with funds intended to pay for a Saudi-backed mosque in Tulkarm.

Just two days before the kidnapping of the Israeli teens, Israeli authorities announced the arrest in April of Palestinian soccer player Samah Fares Muhamed Marava. According to authorities, Marava met with Hamas military wing operative Talal Ibrahim Abd al-Rahman Sarim while he was in Qatar for a soccer game. Sentenced to life in prison in Israel for Hamas activities, Sarim was released as part of the Gilad Schalit prisoner exchange. Sarim provided Marava with money, a cellphone, and written messages to deliver to Hamas operatives in the West Bank.

Over the past 12 months, Israeli intelligence reportedly foiled 64 kidnapping plots, most plotted by Hamas. Indeed, as recently as April, Hamas Prime Minister in Gaza Isamil Haniyeh insisted that “abducting Israeli soldiers is a top priority on the agenda of Hamas and the Palestinian resistance.” Speaking in Qatar in late May, Hamas Secretary General Khaled Mishal acknowledged the difficulties of Hamas prisoners in Israeli jails and implied that Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, would soon issue a response. According to Israeli officials, Mishal’s comments may have signaled Hamas operatives in the West Bank to carry out the kidnapping. Whether or not that is the case, the likelihood that this was a rogue operation by a lone Hamas cell is slim to none, considering the professional nature of the operation, the fact that the boys have yet to be found despite a massive manhunt, and Hamas’s persistent effort to kidnap Israelis over the past year. According to Israeli officials, Hamas operative Saleh al-Arouri—who was deported after serving a prison sentence in Israel and currently lives in Turkey—is suspected of playing a central role in the kidnapping plot.

Hamas agreed to reconcile with Fatah largely due to the political and financial difficulties it faced, a point Mahmoud Toameh reportedly conceded upon his arrest. The fallout with Iran, combined with the closing of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt and the loss of Egyptian patronage with the fall of Morsi’s Muslim Brotherhood government, created an untenable financial situation for Hamas. And yet, it did nothing to moderate or reign in the group’s operational planning targeting Israel. Recognizing this, Israeli authorities have been targeting Hamas’s international financial networks for some time now. However the crisis of the kidnapped teens pans out, it has underscored the urgency of further prosecuting Operation Biur Hametz.