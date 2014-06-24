He did it again. Luis Suárez opened wide and chomped down on an unsuspecting Giorgio Chiellini during Uruguay's win over a ten-man Italy today. He fell over and put his hands on his head in an amateur effort to conceal his crime, but the video tells the whole story:

And yes, he left a mark:

Amazingly, this isn't the first time Suárez has pulled something like this. The first incident (on record, at least) took place in November 2010, when he was playing for Holland's premier side, Ajax Amsterdam:

Then, in April 2013, his vampiric impulses followed him to Liverpool, as he bit into Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic during a match. He would be banned ten games for this incident; we would expect a punishment equally severe for this latest example of his lack of self-control, likely ruling him out for the rest of Uruguay's World Cup.