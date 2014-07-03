Traffic congestion isn't as sexy as curing malaria, but it's one of the defining development problems of our time. In the latest issue of The New Republic, Michael Hobbes reports from Dhaka, Bangladesh, the world's fastest-growing city, where only 60 traffic lights serve 650 major intersections. The traffic jams, pictured below, cost the city $3.8 billion a year. —The New Republic editors

All photographs by Michael Hobbes.