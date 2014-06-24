Izzat Ibrahim al-Douri’s dream of a Baathist “return” was given a shot in the arm by the Arab Spring, the subsequent protest movements, and the Sunni Arab uprising in Syria. These phenomena provided precisely the conditions that Douri and his movement were seeking: an opportunity to slip some of their elements onto the political spectrum amongst the greater mass of legitimate Sunni Arab protestors; maybe even to mount an uprising after U.S. forces departed. JRTN seized the opportunity with alacrity, setting itself up as the power behind a number of protest sites and so-called “military councils” opposed to federal government presence in Sunni Arab areas.

The uprising predicted for so long by a few forward-looking U.S. intelligence officers nearly began in March 2013 when Shia SWAT teams killed 53 Sunnis in Hawija at a protest site set up by JRTN. In the days that followed, JRTN launched a localized uprising that previewed many of the features of this year’s collapse of the Iraqi military, with Iraqi Army units dissolving and the Kurds stepping up to take over terrain.

The Sunni Arab uprising that overran northern Iraq this month was as much about a long-feared resurgence of Baathist insurgents as it is about the much-discussed Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Shams (ISIS). The uprising spread so rapidly precisely because the ISIS-led victory in western Mosul was seized upon by neo-Baathist militant groups to uncork their own uprising all across northern Iraq.

Though able to cooperate against a common foe, JRTN’s Baathists have always had a troubled relationship with ISIS and its forerunners. JRTN and ISIS fighters were killing each other before the June uprising, and such clashes and kidnappings have already recommenced near Kirkuk and along the Hamrin mountains. The military men and tribal politicians that make up JRTN will be decidedly unenthusiastic about living under the ISIS yoke: they don’t tend to like outsiders and they do like a whisky. As JRTN spokesman Muzhir al-Qaisi told the BBC recently, ISIS are “barbarians.”

How does this all end for Douri and the Men of the Naqshbandi? The 72-year old has been on the run for eleven years. Earlier this year, Iraqi intelligence officers told me they believe Douri is alive and that, like Hussein in his “spider hole,” he has taken refuge with his own people in Dawr. He still underwrites a wealth of tribal relationships, they say, and remains the hidden sheikh of the Men of the Naqshbandi.

His role as the last living link to the Hussein regime makes him resemble some fantastic figure from a 1970s best-seller about the Fourth Reich, the aging Nazi hiding away in Patagonia. When he dies, if he's not dead already, Douri may well be interred at Hussein’s tomb complex in al-Awja, alongside the graves of a raft of other senior Baathist leaders. This will break the only living tie to the 1968 Baath coup plotters and their disastrous three decades in governance. Indeed, Douri may have to fade away if JRTN’s Baathists are to slide back onto the political spectrum.

Regardless of al-Douri’s fate, this month's uprising puts JRTN in a considerably stronger position. It may be that the Baath can achieve a partial, qualified return to power—perhaps with a deal between the federal government and JRTN-led Sunni Arab military councils over the formation of one or more federal regions in Sunni Arab Iraq, each with its own constitution and parliament, akin to the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Indeed, there are strong parallels to the way Iraqi Kurdistan was born as an autonomous region by the collapse of Hussein’s military in 1991. In Baghdad in March, a senior Sunni politician joked with me that perhaps one day the Americans would extend a no-fly zone over a post-uprising Sunni Iraq as it once did with the fledgling Kurdish autonomous zone in 1991. That may be a little ambitious, but the outcome that a handful of U.S. intelligence officers predicted—a subterranean Baathist “return” cocooned within a nationalist uprising—may be closer than ever. Failing a unified response by Iraq’s political factions, JRTN may also represent the best chance of stopping ISIS from forming an Islamic caliphate in the heart of the Middle East.