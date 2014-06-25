Matthew Niederhauser is reporting from Brazil with support from the Pulitzer Center.

My morning in the Curitiba airport almost started with a riot. The plane I was taking to Belo Horizonte to catch the Argentina-Iran match was delayed. It was sitting on a tarmac an hour away in Porte Alegre, which meant I would reach Belo Horizonte around the time the game started. I wasn't too distressed, but Argentinian fans were furious and crowding the counter at the gate. There was desperation in their eyes as they pelted airline representatives with all manner of critical commentary: It is the World Cup! How could such thing a happen? There must be a back up plane! Against all odds, there was, and I was suddenly boarding another plane only thirty minutes off the scheduled departure. It was a miracle of sorts, or an elaborate prank to make a few dozen Argentinians nearly lose their minds at the thought of missing Messi perform his miracles.

I arrived at the new Belo Horizonte airport and hopped a direct bus to the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto, aka the Mineirão, a massive concrete edifice that holds upwards to 60,000 fans and just underwent a $300 million facelift. The police and military were out again in great force. The bus drove through rows upon rows of stern enforcers sporting riot gear and wielding clubs. Brazilian cities exist in a militarized state on game days, and Belo Horizonte, as one of the largest and most important host cities for the World Cup, was not taking any chances. I once again faced a situation where I could not get even get close enough to take a picture of the stadium.



The bus finally dropped me off in what I can only describe as an upper class neighborhood. Large homes with gated gardens lined the streets. Apparently there are a few universities surrounding the Mineirão, and affluent residents are drawn to the area. It was very different from Sao Paulo or Fortaleza where stadiums were built as economic incentives to the surrounding indigent communities (even if they rarely provided any tangible benefits). The ambience did make it easier for me to sneak up on the stadium, though. I stick out in favelas, but not so much the Mineirão neighborhood. After pretending to buy something from a newsstand on a side street, I snuck past the police. A few more "lost gringo" maneuvers later, I was in front of the stadium snapping photographs of the late arrivals to the match.







At the same time, I was also trapped. If I walked a few hundred meters in any direction away from the stadium, I would be pushed out of the ring of police, and forced to travel a great distance to find another screen or accommodating venue for watching the game. Not that I wanted to leave immediately—I was actually quite fascinated by the Iranian fans, especially when they started posing with two people dressed respectively as Darth Vader and a storm trooper holding an anti-racism banner. It was one of the odder sights I have encountered in my life, especially as the Iranian fans turned the "Olé, Olé, Olé" tune into an "Iran, Iran, Iran" chant for a local Brazilian news team. It was a confounding if not inspiring rendition. Darth Vader seemed impressed as well.



