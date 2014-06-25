Beginning in 2007, French photographer Pierre de Vallombreuse took on an ambitious project: Over the next five years, he would travel around the world, spending time in indigneous communities from Greenland to Borneo. Looking at daily life in eleven distinct communities, he studied how members of these communities interact with their environments in a modernizing world. The black and white works in his "Hommes Racines" ("Roots People") series, on display this month at Blue Sky Gallery in Portland, Oregon, exhibit de Vallombreuse's keen eye for detail and composition. By turns intimate and sweeping, his photographs find beauty in the quotidian across the globe. (Click to enlarge—they look much better that way.)