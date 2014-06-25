Enter CHIELLINI. They fight, right by the penalty spot.

CHIELLINI

Did you bite my shoulder, sir?

SUAREZ

I did accidentally let my teeth bang against your shoulder as I missed my headbutt of thee, sir.

CHIELLINI

Did you bite my shoulder, sir?

SUAREZ

[Aside to Cavani] Is the law of our side, if I say

ay?

CAVANI

No. It's a definite red. And think of the ban.... This'll be your third.

SUAREZ

No, sir, I do not bite your skin, sir, but I

did seem to really hurt my buck teeth on your pointy shoulder blades, sir.

CAVANI

Do you quarrel, sir? I don't really care, as I'm kinda loosey-goosey 'bout stuff, but, inquiring minds and all that.

CHIELLINI

Quarrel sir! no, sir. But look at this mark on my shoulder!

SUAREZ

If you show the ref, sir, I am for you: I serve as good a man as you.

CHIELLINI

Serve? SERVE? Thou doth rollest around on the ground, sir, hoping the ref bethinks we were both perchance guilty of a contravention of FIFA Law 12, the one concerning violent conduct.

SUAREZ

Well, sir.

CAVANI

Say nothing, Suarez, I thee bid.

Here comes one of our master's kinsmen, Ramirez.

Tasty right peg, that kid.

CHIELLINI

You lie, you know.

SUAREZ

Ay, ay. We're drawing, and I'm frustrated, and also: something of a psycho.

They argue anon.

Enter RAMIREZ

RAMIREZ

Put away those clear bite wounds on thy shoulder, Chiellini.

You're not a patch on Claudio Gentile.

Put up your shirt; you know not what you do.

Call yourself a robust guy, boo-hoo....

Enter FIRST FOOTBALL FAN

FIRST FOOTBALL FAN

Reds, yellows, and bite marks? Not again!

Chiellini has thrown himself down all game,

And Suarez doth prove himself utterly insane

Down with the Italians! down with the Uruguayans!

Enter the REF, aka DRACULA, in his pretty yellow shirt, and the ASSISTANT REF, aka the LINO

DRACULA

What noise is this? Lino, ho! What?

LINO

A bite? A bite? I was looking for offside.

As for a bite.... I know not.

REF/DRACULA

Play on, then, teams, I doth elide,

All talk of teeth and ten-a-side.

For never would I add to this red woe

I was done when I sent off Marchisio.

Enter GODIN

RAMIREZ

[Aside] I'll take the corner, I'll whip it in

Aiming for the head of D. Godin.

GODIN

[Also aside] I shalt fling myself at the ball, our sole attack

And score the winner off my sweaty back.

The ball is whipped in by RAMIREZ; GODIN doth rise. The ball doth indeed smack off his sweaty, tight-shirted back. BUFFON, in the Italian goal, can only watch. The final minutes are played out in quite a boring way, to be honest, especially by aged PIRLO.

The whistle blows.

Enter BLATTER, with FIFA Attendants

BLATTER

Rebellious subjects, enemies to peace,

Profaners of this Brazilian sod,—

Will they not hear? What, ho! you men, you beasts,

That fuel the fire of his toothy rage

With purple fountains issuing from Chiellini's veins,

On pain of torture, from those corrupt hands

Throw your mistemper'd super-tight shirts to the ground,

And hear the sentence of your moved Blatter.

Forget Qatar; we've moved on to this indecent matter:

Three career bites, bred of nary a word,

By thee, Luis Suarez, of Uruguay,

Have thrice disturb'd the joy of our games,

And made football's ancient fans

Cast by their grave words like "nuts" and "lifetime bans."

If ever you disturb our sport again,

Your career shall pay the forfeit of the peace,

But now: at least five games—wait, no bribes?—

Alright then... TEN!

For this time, all the rest depart and soon:

You Italy shall go home once again:

And, Uruguay, come you next Saturday afternoon,

To take on Colombia in the knockout stage,

To old Rio and the Maracana,

But without Suarez, he doth watch from afar.

Like Chiellini and his poorly skin—and every sorry Italian—

While the whole world doth pray for a Colombia win.

Exeunt. Curtain.