Yesterday was a long day. After my morning workout, between noon and four, I took part in a private roundtable discussion on a new book concerning the origins and the handling of the Greek crisis. It is by economists Theodore Pelagidis and Michael Mitsopoulos, part of the European Growth project of the Brookings Institution, in collaboration with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation—really worth a read. Directly after that, there was the public launch of the book, which I covered for Kathimerini, the newspaper I work for. Then, around eight, those of us who took part in the private event were transported from the hotel to a restaurant with a splendid view of the Acropolis for dinner.

A few days earlier, I had realized that the dinner was on the same night as Greece’s deciding group stage game against the Ivory Coast. After the initial shock of the news wore off, I pulled myself together and was happy to discover that the match did not start until 11 at night local time. Speaking on Monday to one of the main organizers from Brookings, she confessed to a similar, fleeting sense of scheduling horror (of no Greeks showing up at the dinner).

Throughout the day, the game was on my mind and at the tip of my tongue. In order to go through, Greece needed to win—which entailed scoring, for the first time in this World Cup—and Japan needed not to. I exchanged learned views on this with taxi drivers, economists, executives from the Niarchos foundation, a Belgian colleague, and a German government official. My father chimed in at some point as well. Whenever I could steal a moment, I texted and emailed friends to arrange a strong viewing contingent for the big event.

Unlike in 2004, when, after a certain point, everyone thought we would win the Euro, yesterday I found most Greeks pessimistic about the prospect of making it to the last 16. Someone even offered to bet me that we would not only be eliminated, but would lose the match to boot. Partly, that had to do with the fact that we had not scored a single goal and were being berated the world over for our uber-defensive playing style (if you can call it a style). I couldn’t help but think, though, that it was also because of the toll of Greece’s Great Crisis. Six years of recession, with more than a quarter of the population unemployed and with GDP down by 25 percent from its pre-crisis high, is hardly conducive to an sunny outlook.