If you’ve watched any matches played in the Amazonian city, the Manaus hangover seems legitimate. Nestled in dense rainforest, Manaus games have been slow, hesitant, and sweaty. On Sunday during the United States-Portugal match, the referee stopped play for a FIFA World Cup first: a water break. When American center-back Matt Besler briefly left the match to receive treatment in the second half, he looked as if he had just left a wet t-shirt contest.

“During the game, it absolutely affects you,” D.C. United midfielder Davy Arnaud told me over the phone. A 13-year MLS veteran and Texas native, he has had plenty of experience playing in hot climates. (“So many cramps… try an afternoon game in Houston mid-July,” he tweeted during the England-Italy game.) Against Portugal, he added, “you could tell those guys were drained. You can see it in the way people move.”

But Arnaud rejects any notion of a Manaus hangover. Games in hot climates “will drain you more at the time,” he said, “but once you’ve had a couple days, you’re going to be feeling back to normal.”

The science confirms Arnaud's claims. Grégory Dupont, a researcher at the University of Lille 2 and the head of performance for Lille FC, said in an email that “playing a game in extremely hot and humid conditions negatively impacts the physical performance during the match.” But Dupont argues that no research supports the notion of a post-Manaus hangover because “environmental heat stress does not aggravate the recovery process from a competitive soccer match.” The muscle damage players soccer players incur during a game relates to “exercise-induced factors” rather than to “heat-induced ones.”

If proper re-hydration protocols are followed, the American team should be physically recovered for Thursday’s clash with Germany. (Dupont suggests that the Yanks drink either “flavored milk” or “ tart cherry juice” and eat a meal heavy on protein and carbohydrates with a high glycemic index.)