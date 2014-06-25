When “Homeland” premiered three years ago, it was widely seen as an apology of sorts for the Bush-era politics of “24,” the creator’s previous show. That writer, Howard Gordon, has now launched a new series, “Tyrant,” a Middle East–set drama that seems to have been conceived as a further apology. Where “24” and “Homeland” pit its heroes—and antiheroes—against terrorists and corrupt Middle Eastern leaders, “Tyrant,” which premiered Tuesday night on FX, places Arab characters at its center. It’s an ambitious premise for American television, even for cable: The son of a dictator returns to his fictional home country after 20 years in the United States, bringing his all-American family with him. This might be laudable, even groundbreaking, except for one thing: “Tyrant”’s characters are cut out of the same cardboard as the bad guys and bit players of Gordon’s earlier shows. Muslim advocacy groups have worried that the show would be offensive, but, more than anything, “Tyrant” is just offensively boring.

The problems begin with Adam Rayner, who plays the show’s protagonist, Bassam “Barry” Al Fayeed. After fleeing Abbudin—the fictional country standing in for pre-civil war Syria or Saddam-era Iraq—as a teenager, Bassam has made a life as a pediatrician in Pasadena, trying to forget that his father once used chemical weapons against his own people. After years of estrangement, he reluctantly brings his wife Molly (Jennifer Finnigan) and two children to Abbudin for the first time to attend his nephew’s wedding. (For some reason, Bassam’s wife doesn’t understand why her husband might have a complicated relationship with his war criminal father, and is hoping the two might reconnect.) Bassam is horrified by his family’s corruption and secretly afraid he is no better than them. The role requires an actor who can show the potential for brutality beneath his righteous outrage. Rayner mostly just glowers.

This is particularly disappointing because Rayner is a white, English actor cast in an Arab role. The producers’ claims that they couldn’t find an Arab actor with the skills to carry a show would be easier to forgive if Adam Rayner was giving a Bryan Cranston–level performance. Instead, he’s just a pretty white guy in a suit, easily overshadowed by the (actually Middle-Eastern) actors around him.

The show’s troubled production—recounted in a cover story in The Hollywood Reporter—seems at times more interesting than “Tyrant” itself. It began as a partnership between Gordon and Gideon Raff, the creator of “Prisoners of War,” the Israeli show that “Homeland” was based on. They signed up Ang Lee to direct the pilot and sparked a bidding war between HBO and FX. Then Lee dropped out, and the showrunners struggled to find a replacement. They filmed the pilot in Morocco, then had to relocate to Israel and re-film some scenes there. Raff left after clashing with Gordon over the show’s direction.