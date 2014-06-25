Eventually I was sent with the group of Shopkeepers to the makeup wagon outside. We were waiting for the harassed staff to finish with the group ahead of us—”What are you?” “I’m a Miscellaneous Woman”—when a very young black man in a goatee and round sunglasses wandered up and shook our hands. He looked like a production assistant trying to dress like Spike Lee. “Anybody here speak Arabic?” he asked. “I do, I do!” said Anthony, the guy next to me. “Great,” said Goatee, and he wandered away to sit in a golf cart and stare off into space. “That’s him,” whispered somebody. “That’s who?” I said. “That’s Singleton. That’s the director.” Anthony, proud at having grabbed an opportunity, took me by the shoulder. “Hey,” he asked. “You know any Arabic?”

My first glimpse of Jackson was both lucky and brief. I was wandering back into the soundstage, having waited around for more than four hours, when a golf cart shot out. At the wheel was an older man, Jackson’s “chief of security,” and on the right side was a blond woman. Between them was Jackson. His nose and mouth were covered by a black cloth mask, his eyes with sunglasses. He waved languidly to the crew members as he shot by, and vanished around a corner.

I turned and looked back into the north end of the soundstage. That end of the building was empty except for an ultra-deluxe Winnebago, almost completely hidden by black curtains. Two security guards stood nearby. “Our company works for Michael all the time,” one told me. “He likes us, because we protect his privacy. We keep people away from him, fans, people who are hanging around, extras like you. He’s very sensitive -- if he doesn’t feel safe on the set, he just doesn’t show up. On ‘Black or White’ he just didn’t show up for two days.” The guard said he liked his employer, although he thought him odd at times. I asked him why Jackson wears the mask. “To keep out the smog,” he said. “And not to be recognized.” The entire crew, I was told later, had to sign agreements not to approach, talk to, or harass Jackson in any way, including asking him for an autograph or simply staring.

At about 3 p.m., seven hours after we arrived, vans took us to Soundstage 40, the location of the “Marketplace” set. The first shot, which featured the Pharaoh’s guards rooting through the marketplace, presumably looking for the evasive Jackson, went off well. Watching on a monitor, I saw that Anthony had landed a prominent role, playing the Irritated Shopkeeper. He gesticulated wildly and shouted as the guards overturned his baskets and boxes. I hoped he was shouting the line I taught him in makeup, the one Arabic phrase I could remember: “Anna mish khawaga,” or, “I’m not a dumb tourist.”

After lunch at 5 p.m., we were back on the set to prepare for the first shot with Jackson. After an hour of rehearsal, everything was set and silence suffused the cavernous stage. A door swung open and two large, well-dressed men entered, followed by an attendant or two, and then Jackson himself, resplendent in his Neo-Egyptian skirt and something resembling a brassiere made from fish scales, followed by his entourage. For a man who didn’t want to attract attention, Jackson certainly knew how to make an entrance. He held the hand of a remarkably beautiful young girl of ten or eleven years; his niece, someone said. Whenever he was not on camera, he was holding her hand. The security guards cleared the way through the soundstage for him, and of course everyone stared, although we tried not to be obvious about it.