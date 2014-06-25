Racial attitudes, historian Barbara Fields wrote in a classic essay, are "promiscuous critters that do not mind cohabiting with their opposites." If I were FIFA, I'd consider hang that from a banner in the World Cup stadiums to provide a little inspiration for self-reflection among certain fans. It might ultimately do more good than the more satisfyingly pedantic "Say No to Racism," which is of course an unimpeachable as a command but has the disadvantage that it requires the people at whom it is directed to understand what racism is.

But to interpret, understand, and confront racism in sport is to enter into a labyrinth of contradictions. And it forces us study the denials and tactics of deflection and self-exoneration on the part of fans and institutions alike.

This World Cup has been (to my knowledge) devoid of the types of anti-black racist fan behavior present in the 2012 European Cup and endemic to in European professional football—the banana-throwing and the monkey noises protested and ridiculed in this Spring's #somostodismacacos social media campaign among footballers. And some European teams—notably France, Belgium, and Switzerland—have been celebrated for their diversity and the way they model cooperation and even love between citizens of varied backgrounds and bearing different histories.

There was, in one of the more remarkable moments in the fabulous match between Ghana and Germany, a pro-Nazi fan who invaded the pitch, his body scrawled with messages to the world, and who was politely and firmly escorted off not by any match officials but by the Ghanaian player Sulley Muntari. But during this match as well as others during the last few days, another phenomenon has flashed across our screens: fans in blackface. There were these guys, in homemade “Ghana” t-shirts, smiling for the camera. And these smiling fellows, Germany fans interviewed by an equally amused Brazilian television host. And this guy, at the Ghana-Germany game as well, who went for a fairly straightforward blackface-wig look.