Yesterday, Vladimir Putin announced that he was asking Russia’s upper house of parliament to revoke the government’s right to send troops into Ukraine—a right parliament had granted him on March 1. In a letter to Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, Putin declared that the decision was taken “in the aims of normalizing the circumstances and settling the situation in the Eastern regions of Ukraine.” Russian lawmakers approved the request today in a landslide vote of 153-to-1. Russian stock markets rallied at the news. The move has been lauded as a step towards peace in the region, or at least a major stride towards de-escalation.

Secretary of State John Kerry said that he was “delighted” with the news (before adding that, “this could be reversed in ten minutes”). Much of the delight has to do with anticipation surrounding the success of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s peace plan, as well as the relative inability of the West to effectively respond to a Russian invasion (which would still likely violate international law). Part of the upbeat response is likely also rooted in the fact that many companies with commercial interests in Russia would suffer damage to their business should sanctions go through.

Russia’s positive signals may not be so positive, however. According to Vedomosti, citing a source within the Russian Ministry of Defense, Putin retains the right to send Russian troops abroad. This is thanks to Dmitry Medvedev, who, as president in 2009, requested and received the right from the Russian upper house of parliament to send the army anywhere it pleases beyond Russian borders. According to the report, the Medvedev authorization was indefinite, meaning that Russia retains the legal right to send troops abroad in perpetuity.

The report essentially says that the status quo persists in Russian law with regard to invasion, despite Putin’s recent announcement. And while this may seem like an unimportant technicality, it means that all Putin has done is annul an extension of a right that had previously been granted, and which remains in effect to this day. So, even though much of the alleged Russian action in the region has been covert, his government can still openly send Russian troops into Ukraine without having to consult parliament again.