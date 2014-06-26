Only hours from kickoff, Ghana’s preparations for their final Group G match against Portugal have been thrown into disarray after key players Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince-Boateng were suspended indefinitely for disciplinary reasons this morning.

Ghana’s FA released a statement confirming that Muntari had been suspended “in the wake of his unprovoked physical attack on an Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association and a management member of the Black Stars, Mr. Moses Armah on tuesday 24 June, 2014 during a meeting. Muntari’s accreditation for the 2014 World Cup has been withdrawn with immediate effect.” Muntari is yet to comment.

Boateng’s suspension came as a result of “vulgar verbal insults targeted at coach Kwesi Appiah during the team’s training session in Maceio this week.” Boateng has since denied the allegations, telling German magazine Sport-Bild that he and Muntari were having a laugh during training when Appiah broke it up and sent them to the dressing room. When he went to ask the coach afterwards for an explanation, he says that Appiah began to yell and insult him, including telling him to, “Fuck off.”

“I accept the suspension, but no one should think that I insulted the coach or that I am otherwise guilty,” said the midfielder. “I am traveling now, and I wish my teammates good luck for the World Cup and for the game against Portugal.”