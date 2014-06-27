ELAINE TENG: Van Persie, James Rodriguez, and Tim Cahill are all great, but my vote is for Miroslav Klose's goal for Germany against Ghana. To score your 15th World Cup goal is fantastic in any circumstance, but he did it within two minutes of coming on as a substitute, with his team down 2-1 in a must-win game. The ball came to him after a Kroos corner met with Höwedes' head, and he was at exactly the right place at the right time to poke it in. It embodied the predatory instinct that has defined his long career, and to retain that kind of hunger, timing, and positional sense at 36 years of age, in your fourth World Cup, is really something special. (And then he did the signature back flip!)

LUKE DEMPSEY: I think it was Eric Cantona who said only important goals are truly beautiful. So following his rubric, my probably unfashionable choice is Haris Seferovic, for Switzerland against Ecuador, in the first game of unsexy Group E.

The game was tied; it had been a poor match, amidst a sea of semi-perfect ones. Deep into added time, for Ecuador, Michael Arroyo found himself with a relatively simple chance to win the game at the death, but with "too much sauce," according to Jaime Moreno on the commentary. Arroyo dallies, and gets dispossessed in the Switzerland box. These unloveable Europeans, adrift in the the land of South American samba soccer, shift the ball up field—a move featuring the best piece of refereeing so far, a brilliant play-on after a clear foul. The ball eventually gets whipped in to the near post. Seferovic—originally a Bosnian who emigrated with his family to the neutral country for whom he now plays—gets a step on the defender (he may have been a pectoral offside, which only adds to the legend), wraps his left foot around the ball, and boom: from possibly losing 2-1, to actually winning by the same score, all in the blink of a commentator’s shout. As the ball ripples the top of the net, the time on the clock is 92:37, some 23 seconds from the end of added time. Everyone goes crazy in this craziest of tournaments. It was a goal that gave the Swiss the advantage in boring Group E; and led, ultimately, the Swiss to the knockout rounds. Expect them to go far (Greece 2008 in the Euros, anyone?). An important and dramatic goal, after a brilliant move, featuring end-to-end stuff, great refereeing, and a superb finish. Even Ottmar Hitzfeld smiled. Therefore, a beautiful goal.

JAMES BURNETT: I share Rabih's appreciation for that first Messi goal, that final, deft, decisive touch before he strikes it. But for variety's sake I'll cast my vote for Brazil's third against Cameroon. Not for the goal itself, which I don't even remember, but for the spinning, no-look pass from Neymar (I have watched the clip a dozen times and still can't figure out when exactly he releases the ball as he's going round) that set up the sequence of one-touches that led, as you immediately knew it would, to the score. My goodness.

HOWARD WOLFSON: Van Persie had options for his goal for the Netherlands against Spain. He could have kicked the ball on the fly. He could have trapped it and then shot. Instead he made a split second decision to do the impossible, gorgeous thing and launch himself head first at the ball, the goal, and immortality. It set a tone for the match that the World Champions could be beaten and an early standard for the entire tournament.

SHAJ MATHEW: I have a soft spot for the goals in this tournament that weren't quite. Shots cleared off the line. Ambitious efforts that inevitably whirr past the crossbar. Wayward strikes that should never have been taken. There's more potential in a missed shot than a scored goal—a goal is a goal, there is no ambiguity, but a miss creates counterfactuals: What if Michael Bradley hadn't missed a wide-open net? I think, maybe, there's more to missing a goal than actually scoring one. A miss isn't more beautiful than a goal, or more aesthetically pleasing—obviously, misses are often excruciatingly painful and very ugly—but a miss is more open-ended: a miss is a what-if, an invitation to persevere twinned with the pain of the immediate past.