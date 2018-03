The AIDSvu project, based at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health, produces detailed maps of HIV epidemic. The maps, which in some cases break down infection and new incidence rates by census tract, are designed to help officials and public health workers target prevention, outreach, and treatment efforts. A new set of updates will become available on Friday, to coincide with National HIV testing day. AIDSvu agreed to share a few of the maps with QED early. Here they are.