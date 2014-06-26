The Russian team has been nearly done for days, though this afternoon they will be playing their parting match against Algeria. If they lose, they're out. They’ve played limply, without the nationalistic fire in their belly that all the rest of their countrymen seem to have caught. Their lackluster performance, however, is a feat in and of itself: it is a miracle that they were in this World Cup at all. The Russian national team didn’t qualify in 2006 or 2010. Had they failed to qualify this time, would’ve been out of the international swing of things for 16 years by the time the World Cup rolled into Russia in 2018.

For the pleasure of showing up, the Russians have paid an incredible price: 9 million Euros per year ($12 million), starting in 2012, until at least 2018, paid to their star Italian coach, Fabio Capello. That makes Capello the highest paid coach at the World Cup, by far. England’s Roy Hodgson was the next highest-paid coach, but he brings in less than half of what Capello does. Everyone else coaching at the Cup lags far, far behind him: the average coach at this tournament makes just $2 million.

Fat lot of good shelling out the big bucks did for Russia and England (which, by the way, Capello coached before taking over Russia’s team), but the way Russia did it was just…so Russian.

Going into this Cup, the talk in Russia was that this team actually had a chance: they’d had foreign coaches for the last decade! And, for all of Russia’s nationalistic fervor, there is still a not-so-hidden preference for the goods imported from Europe, be they fine leather shoes or soccer coaches.