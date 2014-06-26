Who’d want to be a referee? You’re the twenty-third man on the field, bearing a heavier responsibility than anyone else, and yet paid a tiny fraction of what any of the others earns. Any wrong call you make—with the naked eye and on the spur of the moment—is endlessly dissected and derided on television and in the press, by commentators who have the advantage of multiple hindsight.

And if you make the right call, the players of one team will mob and jostle and hassle you, to the point where it feels as though they’re offering physical violence. Plenty of them are brutal enough that it sometimes seems a real threat.

As long as football matches are refereed by human beings with human fallibilty there will be mistakes. Some refs are better than others, and the best, like all of us, have their off days. The first match in this World Cup, between Brazil and Croatia, was poorly refereed by Yuichi Nishimura—but even he could not have had a worse match than my compatriot Howard Webb in the last World Cup final betwen the Netherlands and Spain four years ago.

The very experienced Englishman is a former police sergeant and ought to be a stern disciplinarian. He had already been in charge not only of a domestic Cup Final but, only weeks before, had refereed the Champions League final in which Inter beat Bayern Munich. And yet, despite dishing out fourteen yellow cards and one sending-off, he lost control of the game—as Ravshan Irmatov, the Uzbek refereeing USA v. Germany looked like doing at one point on Thursday—and allowed a shameful display of brutality by the Dutch, happily punished by losing in extra time.