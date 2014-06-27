Take, for example, Sparkology’s subscription system. Women pay a monthly fee, whereas men pay each time they message a woman and can only send a certain number of messages per month. The idea, which is based on the focus group research, is that men on Sparkology will write higher quality, more personal missives than men on other dating sites who can contact as many women as they want free of charge.

That system, however, has created a certain entitlement among male users—as though you owe them a reply, since they spent $3 to send you a message. And the site encourages this way of thinking. When a man sends you a message, Sparkology will email you the following: “Remember, he used one of his limited and pricey Sparks to send this special message specifically to you. We are sure he was nervous to hit the send button—so please be kind and check him out!” After receiving a number of follow-ups from site members I hadn’t replied to, I realized users can see when a message is read. I eventually stopped opening messages from senders whose picture or opening line didn’t appeal to me, only to receive multiple emails from Sparkology reminding me about the messages “patiently waiting” in my inbox. “Our qualified men pay to start a conversation, and these men would love to get to know you better,” they read.

A dating site based on academic elitism (and not subtly either—Sparkology’s slogan is “Natural Selection. Evolved.”) is bound to make some members feel uncomfortable. But what I found most off-putting about Sparkology’s version of online dating was the constant assertion that the men on the site were “real gentlemen” of a higher quality than other dating sites (wording taken from the Sparkology FAQ page)—and that, because they’re paying to talk to you, they therefore deserve increased attention and consideration, even though you’re paying to be on the site too. There’s something deeply icky about pushing women to feel indebted to men they’ve never met, the virtual equivalent of feeling pressure to converse with a stranger because he decided to buy you a drink. (The site also has the annoying habit of pricing its plans for female members in the equivalent of cocktails: Women can join for six months at twenty-five dollars per month—a mere one and two-thirds cocktails!)

The idea that a website can cull together the finest single men the internet has to offer by requiring a degree from one of 1,558 schools and charging a $3 fee per message is absurd—yet the resounding message to women on the site is how lucky they should feel to receive messages from such ideal potential matches. Alex Furmansky, Sparkology’s founder and himself a Penn graduate, told Mashable that “Sparkology’s pool of men is like day and night compared to Match.com.” Furmansky’s vision is shaped by a college experience where he noticed the loudest, most obnoxious guys at the bar routinely got all the girls, and the idea that most dating sites effectively reproduce an online version of that bar scene. Instead, he’s trying to create an approach to dating where “the guy with the wine and flowers wins.”

Furmansky built this ethos into the site’s mission statement: “Sparkology is for all the wonderful men women can’t be trusted to handpick at a bar.” In such an environment, it’s not difficult to see why nice guy syndrome runs rampant on the site. All of this brings up a question I come back to somewhat often: What does it take to create a dating site that women enjoy using? Or is it not the nature of online dating to be something anyone enjoys, regardless of gender or orientation? I have a vague idea that maybe the answer lies in an app or site where only women can initiate conversation. Then again, the site’s activity might be so greatly diminished that it wouldn’t be a very interesting option for online dating at all.