It originated in Japan, but Americans have, in recent years, picked up on the emoji trend: $340 emoji embroidered slippers, anyone? With new emoji characters for the iPhone set to be released in July, everything from humorous wish lists to charges of racial insensitivity has surfaced on the internet. But few realize just how un-glamorous the group behind the emoji is.

Unicode is not a hot startup or a faddish app. (That much is clear from a quick glance at its website.) It’s not out for profit. Unicode is not even responsible for the design of the emojis themselves. But they do, crucially, encode the symbols so that they can appear as pictures and not empty boxes, regardless of a phone or computer’s manufacturer. In other words, Unicode makes sure that the code for U+1F36D LOLLIPOP is distinct from the code for U+1F370 SHORTCAKE on all platforms. What the exact shape of U+1F36D LOLLIPOP looks like is up to each vendor.

Here, for example, are a few of the many possible representations of four different emoji (iPhone emoji users will recognize the images in the third column):

Emojis may be a fairly new phenomenon, but Unicode has been working on standardizing the encoding of hundreds of languages for more than twenty years. The group began its work “to replace what was a bewildering and inconsistent set of encodings that were used for different languages,” says Mark Davis, president and co-founder of the consortium, who lives in Zurich and works for Google. To this day, their focus has remained on developing and promoting the Unicode Standard, a single encoding system that covers hundreds of languages. Their work is ubiquitous to the point of being invisible—virtually every character we type on our computers and phones, in most any alphabet, has passed through Unicode encoding for international standardization. Unicode counts among its membership Apple, Google, Microsoft, IBM, and more.