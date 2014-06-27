It’s instructive to remember what prompted the creation of our asylum law: the Holocaust. Hundreds of thousands of European Jews applied for visas in the U.S., but many were turned away due to an official quota. To deal with the refugee crisis after World War II, the United Nations created the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. Sixteen years later, a universal document was created to remove the geographic and temporal limitations of the Convention, in the form of the 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees. In 1980, the U.S. Congress enacted legislation to bring its own laws into compliance with the Protocol. Part of our asylum law is based on the idea that people have the right to flee persecution, and that the barriers that led to so many deaths during the Holocaust should no longer exist. When refugees legitimately need a safe haven, they should have the opportunity to seek it without being treated as criminals.

Alexandra Goncalves-Pena, an attorney in New York City at the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society who is helping children fleeing gang violence in Central America, says she often has to tell them that their cases will not receive a positive result in court. “If there is even an off-chance there’s an argument I can make, even if it’s weak, those cases I will be inclined to take,” she said. “Because even if they will not win, these cases need to be before the judges, because the judges need to be aware of the reality these people are suffering in their home countries.”

Unlike someone on trial in the criminal justice system, immigrants do not have the right to an attorney in immigration court. Instead, they must hire an attorney or find one willing to work pro bono. They will find few resources in the Rio Grande Valley, apart from the South Texas Pro Bono Asylum Representation Project, based in Harlingen, Texas. ProBAR advises migrants in local detention centers on their rights in court, the requirements for bond, and other forms of relief that might be available, but they only take on a tiny fraction of these cases. In 2013, of 2,932 adult men that received this orientation, ProBAR was able to take on just 3 percent of their cases.

“Many of the young men who we see through our general group orientations explain to us that they have come to the United States because members of the MS-13, the 18th Street Gang or other criminal organizations have attempted to recruit them,” said Nicole Gamble, one of just two ProBAR attorneys who represents adult clients. “They describe death threats as well as beatings as recruitment tactics. Despite the real, expressed fear, asylum claims based on these recruitment claims have not been successful.”

As media have descended on shelters in Reynosa and on the U.S. side of the border in recent weeks, two explanations have emerged for the dramatic uptick in migration from Central America: the terrible conditions in those countries, and rumors of changes to immigration law that might work in their favor in the United States. Gamble says a simple linguistic issue may be partly to blame: The Spanish word for "parole" is permiso—the same as the word for "permit."

“Confusion may arise because people believe they are receiving a permit to remain in the country indefinitely, while in reality, they are only being paroled into the country for the duration of their removal proceedings,” Gamble said by email.

Musalo hesitates to put too much importance on the role of rumors in the recent exodus: “One doesn’t really need another reason to leave. If someone threatens you with death, already killed your next door neighbor, how fatalistic do you want to be? Do you want to stay or do you want to go?”

Migrants at the shelters in Reynosa indicate that the poverty and violence in their home countries are the most powerful factor in their decision to leave, but the rumors can have a catalyzing effect. A person may be desperate to leave his or her country, and a rumor that women with children will be given visas, or that minors will be allowed to live with family members in the U.S., may further influence their decision about whether to leave.

Luis said he didn’t leave Honduras earlier because he was too young. Now, he’s grown up and feels it’s his responsibility to help his family. I asked him repeatedly about why he’d chosen to leave right now—was there a new threat, a motivating incident? No. He explained that he didn’t want to sell drugs. But if he continued to refuse the gangs, his life and those of his family members were at risk.

If Luis seeks the help of a group like ProBAR, it’s unlikely they will take on his case. The danger may be real, but his story is common. There are too many like it for it to stand apart. For now, he waits inside of the Senda de Vida shelter, a small compound with a handful of buildings. He’d been there about two weeks. The claustrophobia is starting to get to him.

“I feel like I’m locked up, I don’t have freedom,” he said. “I get up in the morning feeling sad. Sometimes I eat, sometimes I don’t. I feel desperate being here.”

Last week, Luis was able to cobble together a few lempiras and called his parents for the first time since leaving Honduras. They thought he’d been kidnapped or killed by a gang, and he could hear them sobbing with relief. He assured them he was safe.

This post has been updated.