The Environmental Protection Agency is embroiled in a political debate over whether it should regulate greenhouse gases—and by how much. We’ve had debates like this before on other pollutants, so it’s worth examining how successful the EPA has been in the past.

Thanks to some new maps from NASA, we can do just that.

The images, based on data collected by NASA’s Aura satellite, show how air quality has improved as the pollutant nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) declined in the U.S. Nitrogen dioxide is an ugly yellowish-brown gas that harms the lungs and is a good proxy for air pollution, generally. It comes from car and truck engines, as well as power plants.

The areas of red and orange on the map below, signifying higher concentrations of the air pollutant, shrank substantially between 2005 and 2011: