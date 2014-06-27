To judge by this cast, it seems that Rowling has a few bones to pick with the literary world. And that’s putting it delicately. Their relationships, as Rowling represents them, are convoluted to a degree bordering on the incestuous. Indeed, the book-within-the-book, Quine’s manuscript, abounds with strange sexual couplings suggesting the depraved nature of their warped alliances turned rivalries turned Jacobean revenge dramas. Rowling’s point seems to be that this is a culture narrowly interbred.

It’s also one of ego-maniacs. And the writers, or would-be writers, are the worst of the batch. When the amateur author of erotica describes her work to Strike in rehearsed phrases and sound bites, he wonders how many people “who sat alone for hours as they scribbled their stories practiced talking about their work during their coffee breaks.” (One wonders: Did—or does—Rowling do this?) Meanwhile, Quine’s agent describes him “as a bigger glutton for praise than any author I’ve ever met, and they are most of them insatiable.” Of course, this agent, a wannabe writer with a first in English from Oxford but no novels to her name, turns out to be pretty insatiable herself.

There’s more than just caricature in Rowling’s submerged criticism. Her reproach of Internet trolls is downright vitriolic: “Hard to remember these days that there was a time when you had to wait for ink and paper reviews to see your work excoriated. With the invention of the Internet, any subliterate cretin can be Michiko Kakutani.” Or the exclamation vis-à-vis online publishing: “The dross the Internet has given us!” But Rowling reserves her deepest anger for the latent sexism of a culture that privileges male authorship. The revered novelist pontificates, “Women, generally, by virtue of their desire to mother, are incapable of the necessarily single-minded focus anyone must bring to the creation of literature, true literature.” A female reader remarks, “What a shit he is.” It’s easy to hear Rowling in that reply.

Mostly, though, Rowling takes pleasure in these caricatures. And one has the sense that she enjoys implicating herself in her send-up of this world—for instance, when the alcoholic editor insists he’s never met a writer “who was any good who wasn’t screwy.” The Silkworm is, at turns, an indictment, a satire, and a parody of literary culture. It offers an outsider-turned-insider perspective of the industry.

In the end, though, the novel is a paean to the struggles of the writer: Rowling uses the idea of the silkworm, which is boiled alive for its silk, as a metaphor for the agonies of artistic production. If writers are sometimes arrogant, sexist, publicity-hungry egoists, they also work magic, spinning beauty and insight out of the blank page.