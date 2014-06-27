There are more than 190 countries in the world, but only 32 get to send teams to the World Cup. This leaves some of the world's most populous countries without a national side to cheer for during the tournament. And now, with half of those 32 teams knocked out, this raises the question: Who are these fans without a team rooting for now? And which team in the tournament has the most diverse or global following? To find out, I turned to the Facebook Graph API and collected data on the geographic location of the fans of each of the teams' Facebook pages and then calculated the Gini coefficient for each, yielding results looking like this:

The Gini coefficient is a statistical measure of inequality. While it's usually used to express the wealth inequality of a nation-state, it can be applied in many different scenarios. Given a set of frequencies (in this case, fans), this statistic provides a measure of how equally distributed the frequencies are across the possible categories. When the Gini coefficient is equal to one, all of the fans come from one country. On the other hand, a Gini coefficient of zero means that the fans are equally spread out between countries. Think of it as the distribution of the currency of fandom.

Now, to the lists.

The teams with the highest Gini coefficients, and therefore the least geographically diverse fan bases: