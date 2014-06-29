Matthew Niederhauser is reporting from Brazil with support from the Pulitzer Center.

The drum of the rain woke me before the alarm. My Airbnb host, who spoke a fair clip of English, told me it was "like cows" outside. The figure of speech was lost in translation, but the underlying meaning was clear. The weather was getting grisly. Water levels quickly rose across Recife throughout the morning. Roads were impassable and some fans remained trapped in their hotels. Under normal circumstances it would be high time to hunker down and spend the day in front of the television, but USA was facing off against Germany, and their advancement in the World Cup was on the line. I grabbed an umbrella and ventured into the deluge.

Instead of heading straight to the Itaipava Arena Pernambuco, I first stopped in nearby Camaragibe where large swathes of housing were demolished to build the transportation infrastructure for the stadium. Forced evictions at the hands of the municipal government colluding with developers were commonplace leading up to the World Cup. The owners were not provided adequate compensation for their loss, however, even as the stadium was purportedly going to economically benefit the surrounding community. Instead neighborhoods are effectively walled off from people visiting the $372 million edifice which is located 19 miles from downtown Recife. The area in Camargibe where families lost their homes boasts the nearest metro stop, but fans are quickly shuttled into a rapid transport bus station that whisks them another 2.5 miles away to the Itaipava Arena Pernambuco.









The only local businesses lining their pockets were six roadhouses lined up along a new highway on the opposite side of the stadium. American fans were out in force, warming themselves up for the big game. Hundreds of devotees adorned in red, white, and blue were jammed together under tin roofs to pound beer and sing along to Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, and Jay-Z. The number of American fans in Brazil still astounds me. I always felt like an outsider growing up a soccer enthusiast. A lot of people just didn't get it. Now a new American soccer fan archetype is emerging at this World Cup. There is finally widespread love and understanding for the beautiful game. American chants still need some work, but we are out in numbers. More importantly, a new USA team is emerging as force to be reckoned with both at home and abroad. May this century finally see the emergence of a quality American professional soccer league. That would be the day.



