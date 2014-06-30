Today, France’s largest bank, BNP Paribas, will become the second major financial institution this year to plead guilty to violations of U.S. law. Following Credit Suisse’s admission in May to facilitating tax evasion, BNP’s guilty plea concerns $30 billion in transactions between 2002-2009 that violated U.S. sanctions against countries like Iran, Cuba, and Sudan.

The guilty pleas are designed to prove the Justice Department’s new “get-tough” policy against big banks, though the policy actually would be better described as “look-tough.” BNP will pay $8.9 billion to settle the investigation, over four times what HSBC paid in 2012 for similar conduct. However, because BNP approved so many more illegal transactions, the penalty per dollar of violations actually comes out on the low side, compared to other banks. The guilty plea sounds strong, but the Justice Department has managed to remove all the punitive implications, from threats to the bank’s charter to loss of the license to operate as an investment adviser. Initial reports suggested that BNP would lose critical access to dollar-clearing services for a temporary period, which would hamper the bank’s ability to make even rudimentary transactions for clients. But the Financial Times reports that BNP struck a deal to avoid that penalty for up to six months, giving them time to find alternatives for their customers instead of simply losing them. BNP will also have to “fire” over two dozen employees connected with the scheme, which I put in quotes because most of them have already left the bank.

You can make a case that, relative to the conduct, both BNP and Credit Suisse got off easy. But judging from the Justice Department’s actions, these banks would have received even lighter rebukes had they been based in the U.S.

BNP and Credit Suisse were caught in the crossfire of substantial criticism of the Justice Department for its failure to prosecute the worst abuses of the financial crisis. Instead of seeking criminal charges against banks central to the crisis, like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America or Citigroup, DoJ instead pursued these foreign firms. The foreign banks’ violations at issue had nothing to do with those abuses—they’re guilty of sins against the U.S. government and its foreign policy agenda, rather than against individuals like homeowners or investors. In fact, during talks over fines for conducting business with countries like Iran, BNP was given a license by U.S. officials to… conduct business with Iran. So the penalties seem purely discretionary, in this context, and unquestionably tangential to the misconduct that caused the Great Recession. Meanwhile, the parallel investigations against domestic banks over fraudulent mortgage securities are all civil probes, with no prospect of criminal indictments.