The political conversation turned to work-family policy last week, thanks to a summit on “working families” that the White House co-sponsored with the Center for American Progress. One topic that got a lot of attention was paid family leave. The U.S. is the only country in the developed world that doesn’t guarantee workers time off, with at least some pay, in order to take care of a newborn or other relative who needs care. To many Americans, the idea probably seems hopelessly foreign—the kind of thing they do in the worker paradises of Sweden or Denmark or France, but not here in the U.S.

That conception is wrong. The federal government hasn’t passed a law guaranteeing paid leave, but a handful of states have. The first was California, in 2002. It didn’t happen without a fight and, at the time, business lobbies and conservatives predicted that mandating paid leave would be a disaster—crippling firms, slowing down the economy, and so on. So far, that hasn’t happened. On the contrary, the early results are encouraging, except for one glaring problem. Lots of Californians still don’t know the law exists.

Offering leave helps achieve several goals. First, and most obviously, it enables workers to take care of family members who need it—whether it’s a new baby or an elder or somebody fighting a serious disease. But leave can also help in other ways. Women still do a disproportionate share of caregiving in our society, although men are catching up. Making it possible for caregivers to take time off, without losing a job, can make it easier for women to stay in the workforce. Children benefit from leave too, too. As Jane Waldfogel, professor at the Columbia University School of Social Work, has shown, helping more parents to stay at home with newborns reduces infant mortality and increases breastfeeding among new mothers. (Research has shown that breastfeeding has short- and long-term health benefits.)

The Family Medical Leave Act, which President Bill Clinton signed in 1993, requires that employers with more than 50 employees offer workers 12 weeks of “protected” leave. But it doesn’t provide those workers with income—and that’s a big deal. It’s obviously a lot harder to take a leave if it means giving up income for that period of time. It’s particularly tough on lower-income workers, who are much more likely to live paycheck to paycheck. Companies like Deloitte and Silicon Valleys firms Google, Facebook, and Yahoo offer paid leave anyway, on their own. But they are among the minority. According to a recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, just 13 percent of full-time workers have access to paid leave.