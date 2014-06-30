Entering the 2014 World Cup, American soccer fans had many things to worry about. Would Jozy Altidore look like the player who scored 31 goals for AZ Alkmaar in 2013, or the player who struck just once for Sunderland in 2014? Would Jermaine Jones continue to pick up yellow cards like they were candy? Would Jurgen Klinsmann’s Machiavellian decision to drop Landon Donovan inspire the team to achieve or tear them asunder?

One position no one fretted over belonged to midfielder Michael Bradley. His reliably excellent play over the past few years had earned him the oft-repeated moniker “The Most Important American Player” from pundits unwilling to call the no-nonsense Bradley what he actually was: the best American outfield player on the pitch. The coach’s son, once accused of being a beneficiary of nepotism, had overcome even the most skeptical American fans with his simple, effective play. He might not score wonder goals, but Bradley could defend, maintain possession, and spark counterattacks better than any other American.

Given his sterling reputation, his struggles in Brazil have confounded everyone. Bradley has done the things that Bradley is not supposed to do. He’s missed simple passes, conceded possession, failed to score easy looks on goal, and taken heavy first touches. In a particularly dire sequence against Portugal, Bradley lost possession of the ball at midfield, which soon found its way to Cristiano Ronaldo’s foot, Silvestre Varela's head, and the back of the Tim Howard’s net, gifting Portugal a stoppage-time equalizer.

As the U.S. approaches a Round of 16 match-up against Belgium, some are calling for Michael Bradley to do more. In this view, Bradley, being the Most Important American Player, must lift the U.S. on his broad shoulders and carry them past Belgium. In truth, Bradley needs to do much less.