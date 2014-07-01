Faulks's episodic novel isn't primarily set during the Great War; but its dreamy pre-war beginning lends the novel a fierce power by creating stark comparisons between the France of 1910 and that of 1917. And as one of the more successful modern tales of World War I, it gracefully reminds readers of the Europe that was lost forever.

Although most of this powerful autobiography takes place during the war, its real mastery is its examination of the domestic upheavals that arrived after 1918. The rise of feminism, the decline of patriotism, the complete reorientation of class structures: In all these things, as in his intimate reconstructions of life in the trenches, Graves has a gift for beautifully illustrating grand themes through small encounters.

Ford set himself no small task with the creation of this enormous four-part tome; he wished for no less than "the obviating of all future wars." With that goal in mind, Ford took a curious route: The novel avoids graphic imagery and eschews evocative battlefield scenes. But the tetralogy remains grim and terrifying without them—it recognizes that there are other ways to crumple men's souls.

The story of an American working as an ambulance driver for the Italian Corps, this third novel from the master of brevity was arguably his most autobiographical. It was also his first beseller—and is often considered the most artful American novel to emerge from World War I.

Mann famously paused his writing to reframe this massive, pensive novel after the onset of the war, a decision that profoundly affected The Magic Mountain's scope. One can hardly imagine the novel without its pronounced attitudes toward the destructiveness of human nature. Of course, The Magic Mountain is truly a book about everything—time, love, existence, etc. etc. etc.—but its deep meditation on the dying young must be read as a response to the horrors of the Somme.